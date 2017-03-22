HK stocks snap four-session winning streak as global markets slump
Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday, with sentiment hurt by sharp losses on Wall Street on concerns U.S. President Donald Trump will struggle to deliver tax cuts and other reflationary economic policies. The benchmark Hang Seng index broke a four-session winning streak.
