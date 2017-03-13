Here's what 9 Wall Street gurus think about the Fed's rate hike

Here's what 9 Wall Street gurus think...

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates on Wednesday, raising its target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75% to 1.0%. The rate hike is seen as a vote of confidence in the US economy, which has witnessed increasing inflation and job growth .

Chicago, IL

