Hedging fatigue apparent even as stocks rally is tested

Concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promised healthcare reform, tax cuts and other measures aimed at promoting economic growth dealt U.S. stocks their worst shock in months this week, but options traders are not rushing to protect themselves. Signs the Trump Administration's push to win enough votes in the U.S. House of Representatives dismantle former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act tugged the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index down more than 1 percent on Tuesday.

