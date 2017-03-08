Heavyweight banks help European shares as rate hike talk mounts
MILAN/LONDON, March 10 European shares came off highs on Friday, as growing talk about central bank tightening in the region hit utilities and export-oriented stocks but continued to boost the heavyweight banking sector. A report that some European Central Bank policymakers had discussed the possibility of rate hikes sent government bond yields soaring, making dividend-paying sectors like utilities less attractive.
