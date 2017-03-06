Healthcare stocks slide after the GOP...

Healthcare stocks slide after the GOP releases its plan to...

Healthcare stocks are down after House Republicans rolled out their new healthcare plan, called the American Health Care Act , to replace Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act on Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund which tracks the sector's performance is down 0.7% at 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

