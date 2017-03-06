Healthcare stocks slide after the GOP releases its plan to...
Healthcare stocks are down after House Republicans rolled out their new healthcare plan, called the American Health Care Act , to replace Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act on Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund which tracks the sector's performance is down 0.7% at 9:56 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
