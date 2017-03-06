Health care stocks fall in early trad...

Health care stocks fall in early trade on reform proposal

Read more: The Daily Courier

U.S. stock indexes are mostly lower in early trading Tuesday, while health care companies, including drugmakers and drug distributors, are falling after Republicans in Congress introduced a bill intended to replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Energy and materials companies are also declining.

