Goldman Turns Cautious on Stocks as Fed Threatens to Upset Calm
The longer the seemingly unstoppable reflation rally continues, the more warning signs start to flash for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- especially in stocks. The bank's strategists have lowered their three-month outlook for global stocks to neutral, while staying overweight cash and underweight bonds given the recent shift by central banks to a "slightly more hawkish" stance.
