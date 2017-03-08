Global stocks waver after Wall Street...

Global stocks waver after Wall Street losses

13 hrs ago

Global stock markets traded on a soft note Wednesday after Wall Street fell for a second day following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices. KEEPING SCORE: In Europe, the FTSE 100 index of leading British shares was down 0.2 percent at 7,325 while the CAC 40 in France was flat at 4,953.

Chicago, IL

