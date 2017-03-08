Global Markets-Stocks rise as U.S. jo...

Global Markets-Stocks rise as U.S. jobs data points to rate hike; crude slips

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

People are seen behind an electronic board showing stock prices after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange , held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Feb 21 Real World 7
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC