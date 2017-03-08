Global Markets-Stocks rise as U.S. jobs data points to rate hike; crude slips
People are seen behind an electronic board showing stock prices after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange , held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo, Japan, January 4, 2017. A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London at lunchtime October 1, 2008.
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
