European Stocks Stumble to 2-Week Lows
European shares fell to a two-week low on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session as weighed down by basic resources stocks and banks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.8 percent as global markets were hit by worries that U.S. President Donald Trump could struggle to deliver on his reflationary economic policies.
