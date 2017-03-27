European Stocks Fall as Doubts Grow Over Trump's Tax-Cut Plans

European stocks slipped, mirroring a drop in U.S. index futures, as the failure to pass U.S. health-care legislation Friday sparked fresh doubts over the ability of U.S. President Donald Trump's party to cut taxes and boost infrastructure spending. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was down 0.5 percent at 11:57 a.m. in London, with a gauge for the basic resources sector dropping 2.1 percent.

