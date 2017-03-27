European shares muted as investors mu...

European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, March 30 European shares edged higher on Thursday, underpinned by a rise in oil stocks as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent by 0852 GMT after a subdued start, with regional indexes trading flat to slightly higher.

