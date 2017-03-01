European shares bounce on results, basic resource stocks
European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 percent, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 outperforming peers, gaining 1 percent.
