Euro stocks could crash 35 pct if Le Pen wins French election -UBS

Euro zone stocks could crash up to 35 percent and the euro could tumble 10 percent in the unlikely event that far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen wins the French presidential election, analysts at UBS said on Tuesday. The elections on April 23 and May 7 represent the main political risk event for the euro zone this year due to the popularity of Le Pen, who is running on a platform pursuing France's exit from the euro and European Union, they said.

