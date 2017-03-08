Emerging Markets-Looming Us rate hike pushes emerging stocks, FX to weekly loss
Emerging stocks and currencies headed on Friday for a second straight week of losses as investors showed nerves ahead of next week's all-but-certain interest rate hike in the United States and a gathering of global finance chiefs. Meanwhile in South Korea, stocks ended at a more than one-week high and the won strengthened against the dollar on the day after the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over a graft scandal involving the country's conglomerates, paving the way for an election in 60 days.
