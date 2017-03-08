Emerging Markets-Lira falls 1 pct as emerging markets feel pre-Fed heat

A rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on emerging assets on Wednesday, with the Turkish lira shrugging off central bank pledges for more monetary tightening to slump one percent against the dollar. Investors in most markets have retreated to the sidelines before Friday's U.S. jobs data which may offer clues as to the pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, though a rate rise next week has been more or less priced in.

