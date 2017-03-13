Emerging Markets-Indian assets soar on election win amid wider stocks rally

Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs. MSCI's broad emerging equities index rose 0.3 percent with Russia and Korea among the outperformers, the latter closing up 0.8 percent at a more than 20-month high.

