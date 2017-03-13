Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks sail to 2-year high on weak dollar
Emerging stocks hit a two-year high and most currencies strengthened on Monday, still basking in the afterglow of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and shrugging off the prospect of more trade protectionism. MSCI's emerging market index rose 0.5 percent in its seventh straight day of rises, lifted by Hong Kong, Russia and South Africa racking up solid gains.
