Emerging Markets-Emerging assets firmer pre-Fed; rupee NDFs firm on election result

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Indian rupee hit 15-month highs on forward markets on Monday after regional elections confirmed the government's grip on power, while other emerging market currencies also firmed as the dollar and U.S. yields slipped from multi-week highs. Markets have priced in an U.S. interest rate rise when the Federal Reserve meets this Wednesday, a view cemented by robust U.S. jobs data on Friday.

