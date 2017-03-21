Emerging Markets-Brazil stocks slump on political concerns, falling iron ore prices
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as traders feared widening corruption investigations could hamper government efforts to balance its budget. Federal police raided the offices of people close to several prominent senators in the latest phase of a three-year graft probe.
