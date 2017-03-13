Emerging market borrowers strike whil...

Emerging market borrowers strike while market is hot before Fed moves

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, March 13 Turkish banks, a Ukrainian sunflower oil firm and crisis-mired countries such as Nigeria and Egypt have all stampeded to raise money on dollar bond markets this year, trying to get ahead of Fed rate increases and strike while the market is hot. A rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve is considered a near certainty this week, but borrowers fear the pace of tightening will accelerate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Feb 21 Real World 7
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC