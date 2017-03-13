Emerging market borrowers strike while market is hot before Fed moves

LONDON, March 13 Turkish banks, a Ukrainian sunflower oil firm and crisis-mired countries such as Nigeria and Egypt have all stampeded to raise money on dollar bond markets this year, trying to get ahead of Fed rate increases and strike while the market is hot. A rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve is considered a near certainty this week, but borrowers fear the pace of tightening will accelerate.

