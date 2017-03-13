Dividend stocks aren't as great as they used to be
The glamour of dividend stocks has lessened, says RBC Capital, as the premium investors earn from them over the benchmark Treasury rate has narrowed. Narrower spreads were caused by fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury rate and changes in dividend policies, the team said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Thu
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC