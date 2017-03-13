Dividend stocks aren't as great as th...

Dividend stocks aren't as great as they used to be

Read more: SFGate

The glamour of dividend stocks has lessened, says RBC Capital, as the premium investors earn from them over the benchmark Treasury rate has narrowed. Narrower spreads were caused by fluctuations in the 10-year Treasury rate and changes in dividend policies, the team said.

