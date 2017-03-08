Despite strong jobs report, stocks mixed as early gains fade
U.S. stocks are mixed Friday afternoon as an early rally fades. Consumer-focused companies and tech stocks are higher after a strong February jobs report, but renewed losses for energy companies are limiting the gains overall.
