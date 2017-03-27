DAX nears record high as European shares march on

MILAN/FRANKFURT, March 30 European shares climbed on Thursday, helped by gains among industrials and commodity stocks, while German blue chips came within striking distance of their all-time highs. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5 percent to 380.4 points, its highest level in nearly 16 months, while Germany's DAX added 0.4 percent to 12,256 points, just 1.1 percent below a record high hit almost two years ago.

