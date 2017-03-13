China's consumer stocks back in favour as industrial rally runs out
If you're wondering where the prices of China's industrial goods will go, stock investors may already have an answer. The fastest gain in producer prices since the global financial crisis in 2008 has led investors and analysts to speculate that the broader increase in factory gate prices may be ending, jeopardising the profitability of cyclical companies that rely on the strength of the economy.
