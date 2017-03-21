China stocks edge up, investors cauti...

China stocks edge up, investors cautious over signs of tighter liquidity

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday, but investors' risk appetite was restrained amid growing signs of tighter liquidity in the banking system. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent, to 3,466.35 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 percent to 3,261.61 points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar 16 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC