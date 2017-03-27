Cee Markets-Sofia, after elections, b...

Cee Markets-Sofia, after elections, bucks U.S.-triggered stocks fall

Read more: Reuters

Risk appetite declined, similarly to trends in Asia and Western Europe, after confidence in new U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver his agenda took a blow when he failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. But the index of the Bulgarian stock exchange, which often has low turnover, rose by almost half a percent by 0816 GMT.

