Cee Markets-Forex, bonds ease as markets price in Ecb rate hike within a year
Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touched its weakest levels since regional market jitters around Britain's referendum which decided on leaving the European Union. The prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes, including one next week, was weighing on assets in the region, which become relatively less attractive if the returns on dollar assets rise.
