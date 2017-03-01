Cee Markets-Currencies, stocks ease ahead of Yellen speech
Asian and Western European stocks also followed Wall Street lower ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, as the prospect of higher U.S. rates turned investors towards bonds. Warsaw's bluechip equities index fell 0.7 percent, mainly driven by banks, though the bourse's bank stock index hovered near the 21-month highs reached late last month.
