Cee Markets-Bonds ease on U.S. Treasuries, Hungarian Cpi rise
In Prague, investors prepared for a strong bond auction despite ultra-low yields, amid speculation that the Czech central bank will remove its cap on the crown's value soon. Poland's central bank is seen keeping interest rates on hold at its meeting, and at least until early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Wed
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mon
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC