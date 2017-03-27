Canadian marijuana producers get boos...

Canadian marijuana producers get boost on stock market after legalization reports

Canadian marijuana stocks got a boost Monday following reports that the federal government will introduce a bill next month that aims to legalize pot by July 1, 2018. Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. were up 10.12 per cent, or $1.00, to $10.88 per share in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

