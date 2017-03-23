Canada Stocks-TSX gains after Canada's budget holds off from tax hikes
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal budget held off from raising taxes on investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 85.15 points, or 0.55 percent, to 15,433.61.
