Canada Stocks-TSX gains after Canada's budget holds off from tax hikes

TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial sector shares a day after the federal budget held off from raising taxes on investors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 85.15 points, or 0.55 percent, to 15,433.61.

