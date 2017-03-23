Banks lead stocks higher; health care debate continues
U.S. stocks are mostly higher Thursday as bank stocks recover some ground thanks to an upturn in bond yields, which will make lending money more profitable. Google's parent company, Alphabet, leads technology stocks lower as a number of companies say they will stop advertising on YouTube.
