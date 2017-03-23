Asian stocks weaker as US health overhaul failure linger

Asian stocks got off to a weak start on Monday as caution among investors prevailed with lingering doubts about the future policy agenda of the new U.S. administration following the health care reform failure. KEEPING SCORE: Nikkei 225 lost 1.5 per cent to 18,970.79 while South Korea's Kospi fell 0.4 per cent to 2,159.72.

