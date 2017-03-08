Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street ...

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses

There are 2 comments on the Westport News story from 13 hrs ago, titled Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses. In it, Westport News reports that:

Men walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Asian stocks declined Wednesday after Wall Street retreated for a second day following President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 9 hrs ago
Watch Sean "Sphincter" Spicer illustrate the dangers of coming to believe your own nonsense.

http://www.vox.com/2017/3/7/14847298/sean-spi...

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

383

Location hidden
#2 4 hrs ago
Trump's first full month in office brings massive employment boom as U.S. companies added whopping 298,000 new jobs in February

New job figures from ADP beat economists' estimates by more than 100,000
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mon Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
News SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 1
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) Feb 25 Zeppelin 37
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Feb 21 Real World 7
News COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit... Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC