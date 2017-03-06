Asian shares mostly higher despite pu...

Asian shares mostly higher despite pullback on Wall Street

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday with little major news to drive trading. Japan's benchmark edged lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose as China's finance minister expressed confidence over the government's ability to handle rising levels of debt.

Chicago, IL

