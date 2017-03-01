Asian shares mixed following NKorean missile launch
Shares were mixed in Asia early Monday following North Korea's launch of four ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. Hong Kong's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent after the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|Sat
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan '17
|tex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC