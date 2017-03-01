Asian shares mixed following NKorean ...

Asian shares mixed following NKorean missile launch

Shares were mixed in Asia early Monday following North Korea's launch of four ballistic missiles, three of which landed in Japan's 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone. Hong Kong's benchmark climbed 0.3 percent after the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.

