Asian shares lower as investors await Fed chair's speech
Asian shares slipped Friday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen later in the day. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3 percent on worries that deployment of a U.S. missile defense system will hurt ties with China, its largest trading partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan '17
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|24
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC