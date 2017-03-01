Asian shares climb on back of Wall Street highs
A board above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the Dow Jones industrial average closing number above 21,000, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Banks and other financial companies led U.S. stocks sharply higher, pushing the Dow Jones industrial average to close above 21,000 points for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Tue
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|24
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC