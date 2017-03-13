Asian share markets gain, US dollar weaker after Fed hike
KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index advanced less than 0.1 percent to 19,585.57 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,264.75. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.5 percent to 24,146.81 and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.6 percent to 2,146.33.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|1 hr
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|21 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC