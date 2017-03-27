Asian markets mostly higher after Wall Street sinks
Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after Wall Street sank on worries that the Trump administration might not do as much for businesses as once thought. KEEPING SCORE: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1 percent to 19,174.56 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.5 percent to 24,317.93.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|6 min
|Retribution
|20
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC