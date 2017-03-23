Annual pace of inflation lowers in Fe...

Annual pace of inflation lowers in February, declining food prices soften impact

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The annual pace of inflation in Canada ticked lower in February as higher prices for gasoline were offset in part by declining costs for fresh fruit and vegetables. Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... 20 hr Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar 16 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar 6 Humanspirit 1
News Business Highlights Mar 4 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC