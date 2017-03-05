After initial euphoria over Trump's win, investors in defense stocks fear gridlock
Donald Trump's presidency was quickly seen as a win for defense companies, who hope to benefit from what the commander in chief has vowed would be a military buildup of historic proportions. But after weeks of euphoric stock valuations, some analysts are warning such optimism could be misplaced given the dynamics in Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Highlights
|Sat
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan '17
|tex
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC