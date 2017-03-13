67% of CFOs want Trump to stop tweeting

Sixty-seven percent of the nation's chief financial officers surveyed by Duke University believe Trump can improve the business climate if he stops using Twitter, according to a survey of 350 CFOs released on Wednesday. It's evidence of how Trump's love for tweeting -- whether it's threats to iconic American companies like General Motors, Ford and Boeing or offering clues about future policy and warning North Korea -- makes business leaders nervous.

