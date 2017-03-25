3 Top Fast-Food Stocks to Buy in 2017
Fast-food chains are not immune from the slowdown afflicting the restaurant industry. Customer traffic was down 5% in February and comparable-store sales fell almost 3%, one of its worst performance in the past four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Fri
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Highlights
|Mar 4
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC