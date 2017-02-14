Wellington Airport falls short of target

Wellington International Airport, the Infratil-controlled capital city gateway, raised $70 million through a bond offer, falling short of its target and with the bulk winding up with one investor. The airport operator sought $75 million from the bond issue with the capacity to accept oversubscriptions of up to $25 million for the notes which mature on June 16, 2025, paying annual interest of 5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.