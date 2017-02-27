Warren Buffett: Red-hot market not in a bubble, still looks 'cheap'
Yes, the Dow has skyrocketed 2,400 points since President Trump's victory, and the Dow is in the midst of its longest streak of records since 1987. The key, Buffett said, is that interest rates remain extremely low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|24
|Shutterstock/cnnmoneyDow hits 20,000 for first ...
|Jan '17
|Go Blue Forever
|3
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC