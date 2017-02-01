US Stocks Close Lower After Wall Streeta s Worst Day of 2017
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday for a second day ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting and following fallout from President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. The Nasdaq gained 1.07 to close at 5,614.79, while the S&P 500 finished at 2,278.87, down 2.03 from its open.
