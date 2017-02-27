US consumer confidence rises to highest level since 2001
" U.S. consumer confidence rose to the highest level in more than 15 years, good news for the economy. The Conference Board says its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 in February from 111.6 in January and the highest since July 2001.The index measures both consumers' assessment of current conditions and their expectations for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SE Asia Stocks-Cautious ahead of Trump speech
|15 hr
|Christian Fumblem...
|1
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|Feb 25
|Zeppelin
|37
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Feb 21
|Real World
|7
|COLUMN-America is not the stock market and neit...
|Feb 20
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|UPDATE 6-Trump ignites political fight over U.S...
|Feb 5
|spud
|4
|Dollar Slips After Trump Move, Asia Stocks Decl...
|Jan 30
|tex
|1
|For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little b...
|Jan '17
|Le Jimbo
|24
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC