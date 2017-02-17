UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 20
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week.
